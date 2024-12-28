Snowfall Strands 200 Vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Heavy snowfall has forced the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway, leaving approximately 200 vehicles stranded, officials reported on Saturday.

The only all-weather road linking Kashmir to the rest of India is undergoing clearance operations, though progress is hampered by snow accumulation, particularly in the NAVYUG Tunnel area. Traffic officers urged the public to refrain from traveling until the situation improves.

Additionally, Mughal Road and Sinthan Pass, alternate routes to the Kashmir Valley, have also been closed due to snow, compounding transportation challenges in the region. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)