Left Menu

Snowfall Strands 200 Vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Heavy snowfall closed the Jammu-Srinagar highway, stranding around 200 vehicles. Efforts to clear the 270-km route are underway, but clearance is hampered by snow in the NAVYUG Tunnel area. Meanwhile, authorities have suspended traffic on alternative routes including Mughal Road and Sinthan Pass due to snow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-12-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 12:24 IST
Snowfall Strands 200 Vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar Highway
Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy snowfall has forced the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway, leaving approximately 200 vehicles stranded, officials reported on Saturday.

The only all-weather road linking Kashmir to the rest of India is undergoing clearance operations, though progress is hampered by snow accumulation, particularly in the NAVYUG Tunnel area. Traffic officers urged the public to refrain from traveling until the situation improves.

Additionally, Mughal Road and Sinthan Pass, alternate routes to the Kashmir Valley, have also been closed due to snow, compounding transportation challenges in the region. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024