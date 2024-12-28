Tragic Collision in Kerala: Three Dead and Eighteen Injured

Three individuals from Kottayam, Kerala, lost their lives and 18 others sustained injuries in a tragic accident when a car collided head-on with a tourist van near Periyakulam, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The unfortunate incident occurred as the car, carrying four passengers, was heading towards Periyakulam when it met with the tourist van coming from the opposite direction. The collision left those in the van injured, including a fourth passenger in the car. Nearby witnesses and police quickly responded, transporting the victims to government hospitals in Vattalagundu, Periyakulam, and Theni.

The devastating impact resulted in the car being completely destroyed. Initial investigations by the police identified the victims in the car as residents of Kottayam.

(With inputs from agencies.)