Austria's New Aerial Chapter: M-346 FA Fighter Jets Purchase

Austria is preparing to purchase 12 Italian M-346 FA fighter jets, according to a report by Krone newspaper. The acquisition is intended to replace the retired Saab 105 planes.

Military sources indicate that a letter of intent was expected to be signed with Italy's Defense Ministry on Saturday. Though the Austrian Defence Ministry has not officially commented, local media reports confirm the planned purchase.

The cost for these jets is estimated around 1 billion euros, serving purposes like pilot training, ground support, and air defense, marking a strategic upgrade for Austria.

(With inputs from agencies.)