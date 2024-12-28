Left Menu

Austria's New Aerial Chapter: M-346 FA Fighter Jets Purchase

Austria is set to acquire 12 M-346 FA fighter jets from Italy's Leonardo, as reported by Krone newspaper. The purchase aims to replace the decommissioned Saab 105 planes, with a budget of approximately 1 billion euros. These jets will serve pilot training, ground support, and air defense roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 13:57 IST
Austria's New Aerial Chapter: M-346 FA Fighter Jets Purchase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Austria is preparing to purchase 12 Italian M-346 FA fighter jets, according to a report by Krone newspaper. The acquisition is intended to replace the retired Saab 105 planes.

Military sources indicate that a letter of intent was expected to be signed with Italy's Defense Ministry on Saturday. Though the Austrian Defence Ministry has not officially commented, local media reports confirm the planned purchase.

The cost for these jets is estimated around 1 billion euros, serving purposes like pilot training, ground support, and air defense, marking a strategic upgrade for Austria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024