Mahindra & Mahindra Faces GST Inspection in Chennai

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported that state tax authorities in Tamil Nadu have begun inspecting its business records in Chennai. Authorized under the CGST Act, the inspection revealed certain GST compliance issues. The company is cooperating, anticipates no operational disruptions, and maintains high compliance standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 14:08 IST
On Saturday, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd announced that Tamil Nadu state tax authorities have commenced an inspection of the records at one of its business sites in Chennai.

The inspection, authorized by the Additional Commissioner under the CGST Act 2017, aims to scrutinize transactions related to goods and services supply, reverse charges, and input tax credit claims.

M&M assured that the inspection would not disrupt operations and reaffirmed its commitment to adhere to stringent compliance standards, not expecting any material impact on the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

