Stalin Urges Modi to Protect Tamil Nadu's Parliamentary Representation

In a recent address, Chief Minister M K Stalin implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the apprehensions of Tamil Nadu's citizens regarding the upcoming delimitation exercise. The CM urged Modi to ensure that Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation remains unaffected, pushing for a parliamentary resolution to safeguard the state's rights.

Stalin has requested an audience with the Prime Minister to present a memorandum outlining these concerns. Meanwhile, Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and Raja Kannappan have been tasked with communicating these issues to Modi, stressing the need for a public reassurance and a potential constitutional amendment regarding the delimitation process.

During his visit to Udhagamandalam, Stalin inaugurated a 700-bed hospital and announced various projects aimed at boosting the local economy. Amidst the political discourse, limits on parliamentary seats and Hindi imposition were also criticized, as Tamil Nadu fervently opposes the current delimitation plans.

