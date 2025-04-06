Left Menu

Stalin Urges Modi to Protect Tamil Nadu's Parliamentary Representation

Chief Minister M K Stalin calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address concerns about the proposed delimitation exercise, ensuring Tamil Nadu's parliamentary rights are upheld. Stalin seeks a meeting to discuss these fears while highlighting new local initiatives, including a 700-bed hospital in Udhagamandalam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 06-04-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 15:44 IST
Stalin Urges Modi to Protect Tamil Nadu's Parliamentary Representation
delimitation
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Chief Minister M K Stalin implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the apprehensions of Tamil Nadu's citizens regarding the upcoming delimitation exercise. The CM urged Modi to ensure that Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation remains unaffected, pushing for a parliamentary resolution to safeguard the state's rights.

Stalin has requested an audience with the Prime Minister to present a memorandum outlining these concerns. Meanwhile, Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and Raja Kannappan have been tasked with communicating these issues to Modi, stressing the need for a public reassurance and a potential constitutional amendment regarding the delimitation process.

During his visit to Udhagamandalam, Stalin inaugurated a 700-bed hospital and announced various projects aimed at boosting the local economy. Amidst the political discourse, limits on parliamentary seats and Hindi imposition were also criticized, as Tamil Nadu fervently opposes the current delimitation plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025