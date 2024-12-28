Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives in Madhya Pradesh
Four individuals lost their lives and two sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Sehore and Katni districts, Madhya Pradesh. Vinand Gyanchand and Ajay Verma were run over by a truck in Sehore, while Vijay Anjana and Nikhil Yadav died in a collision on Katni-Damoh road.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events on Saturday, four men were killed and two others injured in separate road mishaps in the Sehore and Katni districts of Madhya Pradesh, according to police reports.
Vinand Gyanchand, 20, and his cousin Ajay Ghasiram Verma, 25, met their untimely deaths when a truck fatally struck them as they returned to Kothari village in Sehore district. Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Akash Amalkar, informed PTI that the truck driver initially fled the scene but was apprehended shortly after.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, truck drivers Vijay Anjana, 34, and Nikhil Yadav, 19, lost their lives following a collision on the Katni-Damoh road. The crash also left their assistants injured and hospitalized, confirmed Inspector Rajendra Mishra of the Rithi police station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: Chemical Truck Collision Sparks Massive Fire
Tragedy Strikes in Mandya: Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives
Tragedy on Baramati-Bhigwan Road: A Fatal Crash Involving Trainee Pilots
Tragedy Strikes in Brazil: Bus-Truck Collision Claims Over 30 Lives
Allu Arjun Faces Police Investigation Over Stampede Tragedy