Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Four individuals lost their lives and two sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Sehore and Katni districts, Madhya Pradesh. Vinand Gyanchand and Ajay Verma were run over by a truck in Sehore, while Vijay Anjana and Nikhil Yadav died in a collision on Katni-Damoh road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 28-12-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 16:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events on Saturday, four men were killed and two others injured in separate road mishaps in the Sehore and Katni districts of Madhya Pradesh, according to police reports.

Vinand Gyanchand, 20, and his cousin Ajay Ghasiram Verma, 25, met their untimely deaths when a truck fatally struck them as they returned to Kothari village in Sehore district. Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Akash Amalkar, informed PTI that the truck driver initially fled the scene but was apprehended shortly after.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, truck drivers Vijay Anjana, 34, and Nikhil Yadav, 19, lost their lives following a collision on the Katni-Damoh road. The crash also left their assistants injured and hospitalized, confirmed Inspector Rajendra Mishra of the Rithi police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

