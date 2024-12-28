Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic turn of events on Saturday, four men were killed and two others injured in separate road mishaps in the Sehore and Katni districts of Madhya Pradesh, according to police reports.

Vinand Gyanchand, 20, and his cousin Ajay Ghasiram Verma, 25, met their untimely deaths when a truck fatally struck them as they returned to Kothari village in Sehore district. Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Akash Amalkar, informed PTI that the truck driver initially fled the scene but was apprehended shortly after.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, truck drivers Vijay Anjana, 34, and Nikhil Yadav, 19, lost their lives following a collision on the Katni-Damoh road. The crash also left their assistants injured and hospitalized, confirmed Inspector Rajendra Mishra of the Rithi police station.

