Global Leaders Gather for WEF 2025: A Summit for the Intelligent Age
The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos will host global leaders from politics, business, and civil society. Discussions will focus on collaboration amid geopolitical tensions and advancing technologies. Notable attendees include Indian ministers, business moguls, and nearly 50 heads of state, exploring themes of economic growth and innovation.
- Country:
- India
The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, is set to attract a distinguished array of global leaders from government, business, and civil society. Scheduled for January 20, this high-profile event will focus on 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age'.
Prominent attendees include Indian ministers, such as Ashwini Vaishnaw and Devendra Fadnavis, alongside notable business executives and over 50 heads of state. Discussions will delve into pressing geopolitical issues, economic strategies, and technological innovation.
This summit aims to foster dialogue on how to navigate and harness the opportunities of a rapidly evolving global landscape, amidst challenges such as geopolitical fragmentation and the ethical use of emerging technologies like AI.
