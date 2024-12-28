Putin's Apology: A Tragic Incident Over Azerbaijani Skies

In an unprecedented move, President Vladimir Putin has apologized to Azerbaijan's leader following the accidental downing of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane. The crash, resulting from Russian air defences engaging Ukrainian drones, is reported to have killed at least 38 individuals.

Flight J2-8243, en route from Baku to Grozny, crash-landed in Kazakhstan after encountering issues in Russian airspace amid Ukrainian drone attacks. Sources indicate the airliner was inadvertently targeted by Russian defences.

The incident, which mirrors past aviation tragedies, highlights the risk to civil aircraft during conflicts. Ukraine has demanded clear explanations from Russia as investigations continue into the tragic event that claimed numerous lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)