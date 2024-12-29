Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Muan International Airport

An aircraft crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea resulted in 23 casualties. The Jeju Air plane, with 175 passengers onboard, was landing after flying back from Thailand. Rescue operations continue as local media shared images showing smoke from the aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 06:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 06:30 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Muan International Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An aircraft tragedy unfolded at Muan International Airport in South Korea, leaving 23 casualties confirmed by officials, as reported by Yonhap news agency on Sunday.

The incident involved a Jeju Air flight returning from Thailand, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members. The plane veered off the runway, leading to the catastrophic accident during its landing approach.

Eyewitness accounts and local media photos depicted smoke emanating from the aircraft, intensifying the scene's urgency. Rescue teams are actively engaged, with one survivor discovered amidst the wreckage. Details of the casualties have not been fully disclosed yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Intensify Against Proposed Ropeway Project in Trikuta Hills

Protests Intensify Against Proposed Ropeway Project in Trikuta Hills

 India
2
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
3
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
4
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024