Tragedy Strikes at Muan International Airport

An aircraft tragedy unfolded at Muan International Airport in South Korea, leaving 23 casualties confirmed by officials, as reported by Yonhap news agency on Sunday.

The incident involved a Jeju Air flight returning from Thailand, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members. The plane veered off the runway, leading to the catastrophic accident during its landing approach.

Eyewitness accounts and local media photos depicted smoke emanating from the aircraft, intensifying the scene's urgency. Rescue teams are actively engaged, with one survivor discovered amidst the wreckage. Details of the casualties have not been fully disclosed yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)