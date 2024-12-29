Tragedy Strikes at Muan International Airport
An aircraft crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea resulted in 23 casualties. The Jeju Air plane, with 175 passengers onboard, was landing after flying back from Thailand. Rescue operations continue as local media shared images showing smoke from the aircraft.
An aircraft tragedy unfolded at Muan International Airport in South Korea, leaving 23 casualties confirmed by officials, as reported by Yonhap news agency on Sunday.
The incident involved a Jeju Air flight returning from Thailand, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members. The plane veered off the runway, leading to the catastrophic accident during its landing approach.
Eyewitness accounts and local media photos depicted smoke emanating from the aircraft, intensifying the scene's urgency. Rescue teams are actively engaged, with one survivor discovered amidst the wreckage. Details of the casualties have not been fully disclosed yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
