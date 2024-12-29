Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Jeju Air: Fatal Airport Inferno Claims Lives

A Jeju Air plane in South Korea erupted in flames after skidding off the runway, resulting in at least 28 deaths. The crash occurred after the landing gear malfunctioned, leading to a deadly collision with a concrete wall. The incident coincides with political turmoil in South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2024 08:09 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 08:09 IST
Tragedy Strikes Jeju Air: Fatal Airport Inferno Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A Jeju Air plane crashed and caught fire at a South Korean airport, killing at least 28 people, emergency officials reported. The aircraft, carrying 181 people, veered off the runway post-landing due to suspected landing gear malfunction and struck a barrier.

Footage broadcasted by YTN television showed the plane skidding across the airstrip and colliding with a concrete wall. The crash happened at 9:03 am local time, as confirmed by the transport ministry. Rescue efforts utilized 32 fire trucks and multiple helicopters.

This tragic incident occurs amid a political upheaval in South Korea. Following President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial actions, lawmakers impeached acting President Han Duck-soo, escalating the political crisis. South Korean officials, led by Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, are prioritizing rescue efforts and resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024