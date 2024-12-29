Tragedy Strikes Jeju Air: Fatal Airport Inferno Claims Lives

A Jeju Air plane crashed and caught fire at a South Korean airport, killing at least 28 people, emergency officials reported. The aircraft, carrying 181 people, veered off the runway post-landing due to suspected landing gear malfunction and struck a barrier.

Footage broadcasted by YTN television showed the plane skidding across the airstrip and colliding with a concrete wall. The crash happened at 9:03 am local time, as confirmed by the transport ministry. Rescue efforts utilized 32 fire trucks and multiple helicopters.

This tragic incident occurs amid a political upheaval in South Korea. Following President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial actions, lawmakers impeached acting President Han Duck-soo, escalating the political crisis. South Korean officials, led by Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, are prioritizing rescue efforts and resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)