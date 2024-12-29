Tragedy Strikes Jeju Air: Fatal Airport Inferno Claims Lives
A Jeju Air plane in South Korea erupted in flames after skidding off the runway, resulting in at least 28 deaths. The crash occurred after the landing gear malfunctioned, leading to a deadly collision with a concrete wall. The incident coincides with political turmoil in South Korea.
- Country:
- South Korea
A Jeju Air plane crashed and caught fire at a South Korean airport, killing at least 28 people, emergency officials reported. The aircraft, carrying 181 people, veered off the runway post-landing due to suspected landing gear malfunction and struck a barrier.
Footage broadcasted by YTN television showed the plane skidding across the airstrip and colliding with a concrete wall. The crash happened at 9:03 am local time, as confirmed by the transport ministry. Rescue efforts utilized 32 fire trucks and multiple helicopters.
This tragic incident occurs amid a political upheaval in South Korea. Following President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial actions, lawmakers impeached acting President Han Duck-soo, escalating the political crisis. South Korean officials, led by Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, are prioritizing rescue efforts and resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jeju Air
- plane crash
- South Korea
- emergency
- rescue
- political crisis
- landing gear
- fire
- airport
- tragedy
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Child Labour: 5 Rescued, Two Arrested in Palghar
Tragic Sea Incident Near Gavdos: Migrant Rescue and Recovery Efforts Intensify
Indian Nationals Rescued from Job Scam in Myawaddy: Embassy Advises Caution
Impeachment Turmoil: South Korea's Political Crisis Intensifies
Rescued from Risk: Indian Nationals in Job Scam Liberation