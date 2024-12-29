Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Passenger Plane Crash at South Korea Airport

A passenger plane crash at a South Korea airport resulted in at least 47 fatalities. The Jeju Air flight skidded off the runway after its landing gear failed, colliding with a concrete fence. Emergency responders are investigating the cause while political tensions heighten in Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2024 08:36 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 08:36 IST
  • South Korea

A tragic accident unfolded at a South Korea airport on Sunday when a Jeju Air passenger plane burst into flames after skidding off the runway. The crash resulted in at least 47 deaths, with the aircraft carrying 181 people. Officials reported that the front landing gear failed to deploy, causing the plane to slam into a concrete fence.

The National Fire Agency announced that they were able to nearly extinguish the fire but continued efforts to rescue remaining passengers. The incident prompted an emergency response involving 32 fire trucks and several helicopters, as rescuers pulled out two survivors.

This disaster occurred amid South Korea's current political crisis. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law led to his impeachment, and an emergency meeting was convened by Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok to address the crash. The Transport Ministry confirmed the plane was en route from Bangkok, with Thai nationals among the passengers.

