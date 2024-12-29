DJ Lockup: Assam's Creative Crusade Against Drunk Driving

The 'DJ Lockup' campaign against drunk driving has returned in Assam, urging partygoers to drink responsibly during the festive season. This initiative is part of the state's 'No Regret New Year' drive, which enhances road safety awareness among the public.

Originally launched in 2022 as a social media campaign by the Assam Police, 'DJ Lockup' is back with creative messaging to encourage responsible partying. Posts on social media warn of the consequences of drunk driving, with phrases like "Party responsibly or meet the ultimate party crasher: #DJLockup." The posts humorously describe a line-up including 'DJ Lockup' and advocate for a 'dress code' of helmets and good decisions.

Special Director General of Police, Harmeet Singh, emphasized the goal to reach young people in relatable terms to prioritize road safety. The campaign has gained international attention, inspiring similar initiatives abroad. The drive extends beyond drunk driving, focusing on overall road safety with short videos and social media content being widely shared to maximize reach.

