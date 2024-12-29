Left Menu

DJ Lockup: Assam's Creative Crusade Against Drunk Driving

The 'DJ Lockup' campaign is back in Assam, urging partygoers to drink responsibly during the festive season. This initiative, run by the state police, uses engaging social media posts to promote road safety and has inspired similar efforts across India and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 17:10 IST
DJ Lockup: Assam's Creative Crusade Against Drunk Driving
  • Country:
  • India

The 'DJ Lockup' campaign against drunk driving has returned in Assam, urging partygoers to drink responsibly during the festive season. This initiative is part of the state's 'No Regret New Year' drive, which enhances road safety awareness among the public.

Originally launched in 2022 as a social media campaign by the Assam Police, 'DJ Lockup' is back with creative messaging to encourage responsible partying. Posts on social media warn of the consequences of drunk driving, with phrases like "Party responsibly or meet the ultimate party crasher: #DJLockup." The posts humorously describe a line-up including 'DJ Lockup' and advocate for a 'dress code' of helmets and good decisions.

Special Director General of Police, Harmeet Singh, emphasized the goal to reach young people in relatable terms to prioritize road safety. The campaign has gained international attention, inspiring similar initiatives abroad. The drive extends beyond drunk driving, focusing on overall road safety with short videos and social media content being widely shared to maximize reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024