South Korea's Aviation Crisis: Unraveling the Jeju Air Disaster

South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok mandated an emergency safety inspection on Monday, following a catastrophic Jeju Air crash that devastated the country's aviation industry.

The tragic accident, marking South Korea's deadliest air incident, claimed 179 lives. The plane failed to land properly at Muan International Airport, bursting into flames upon impact with a wall. Immediate priorities include victim identification, family support, and caring for the two survivors. Choi emphasized transparency in ongoing investigations while urging the Transport Ministry to prevent future occurrences.

The ill-fated Jeju Air flight 7C2216, arriving from Bangkok, involved 175 passengers and six crew. Investigators are exploring potential causes like bird strikes and adverse weather. Key questions remain about the aircraft's speed and absent landing gear during the crash.

