Tragedy Strikes: Deadliest Air Disaster in South Korea

A Jeju Air passenger jet crashed at Muan International Airport, killing 179 people. A bird strike forced Flight 7C2216 into an emergency landing, which led to the crash. Rescues occurred amid chaos, as fire and transport authorities scrambled to respond. Muan airport was subsequently closed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:37 IST
In a heartbreaking incident, a Jeju Air passenger jet crash on landing at Muan International Airport led to the deaths of 179 people, marking South Korea's deadliest air disaster. Initial reports indicated that bird activity might have contributed to the tragedy.

Flight 7C2216, en route to Muan, initially received landing clearance at 8:54 a.m. and encountered bird activity shortly thereafter. At 8:59 a.m., the pilot reported a bird strike, subsequently declaring an emergency and initiating a go-around.

Despite attempts to secure a safe landing on runway 19, tragedy struck at 9:03 a.m. when the aircraft overshot the runway, crashing into an embankment. Immediate rescue efforts led to the airport's closure at 9:38 a.m., with two people pulled from the wreckage.

