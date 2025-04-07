Bomb Threat Forces Emergency Landing of IndiGo Flight

An IndiGo flight headed to Mumbai from Jaipur was forced to make an emergency landing following a bomb threat aboard the aircraft.

The flight, carrying 225 passengers, safely touched down at Mumbai airport around 8.50 pm and was moved to a remote location for comprehensive security checks. No suspicious items were found during the search.

A note found in the plane's rear lavatory warning 'a bomb is waiting for you, not a joke' prompted the emergency response. Authorities have taken the threat seriously, initiating a full-scale investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)