Bomb Threat Forces Emergency Landing of IndiGo Flight

An IndiGo flight from Jaipur to Mumbai made an emergency landing due to a bomb threat. The aircraft, carrying 225 passengers, landed safely in Mumbai and was inspected according to security protocols. A threatening note found in the plane's lavatory initiated the emergency procedures.

Updated: 07-04-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:56 IST
An IndiGo flight headed to Mumbai from Jaipur was forced to make an emergency landing following a bomb threat aboard the aircraft.

The flight, carrying 225 passengers, safely touched down at Mumbai airport around 8.50 pm and was moved to a remote location for comprehensive security checks. No suspicious items were found during the search.

A note found in the plane's rear lavatory warning 'a bomb is waiting for you, not a joke' prompted the emergency response. Authorities have taken the threat seriously, initiating a full-scale investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

