Left Menu

Bomb Threat Forces Emergency Landing of IndiGo Flight in Mumbai

An IndiGo flight from Jaipur was forced to make an emergency landing in Mumbai due to a bomb threat. The threat note was discovered in one of the aircraft's lavatories. All 225 passengers landed safely and security protocols were promptly enacted by Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:39 IST
Bomb Threat Forces Emergency Landing of IndiGo Flight in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight from Jaipur was forced to make an emergency landing in Mumbai following a bomb threat, according to airport sources.

The flight landed without incident and is now stationed at a remote bay as part of precautionary measures while additional security protocols are enacted. There were 225 passengers on board at the time of the incident.

Officials reported that the alert was triggered when a note indicating a bomb threat was discovered in one of the aircraft's lavatories. Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport emphasized that passenger and staff safety remains their top concern and confirmed that airport operations remain unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025