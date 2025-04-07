Bomb Threat Forces Emergency Landing of IndiGo Flight in Mumbai

An IndiGo flight from Jaipur was forced to make an emergency landing in Mumbai following a bomb threat, according to airport sources.

The flight landed without incident and is now stationed at a remote bay as part of precautionary measures while additional security protocols are enacted. There were 225 passengers on board at the time of the incident.

Officials reported that the alert was triggered when a note indicating a bomb threat was discovered in one of the aircraft's lavatories. Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport emphasized that passenger and staff safety remains their top concern and confirmed that airport operations remain unaffected.

