Bomb Threat Forces Emergency Landing of Jaipur-Mumbai IndiGo Flight

An IndiGo flight heading from Jaipur to Mumbai was compelled to make a full emergency landing following a bomb threat, according to informed sources.

The aircraft safely touched down at approximately 8.50 pm and has been stationed at a remote location, adhering to security protocols. The number of passengers on board remains undisclosed.

A reliable source disclosed that the bomb threat was communicated via a note found in one of the plane's lavatories, prompting swift emergency procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)