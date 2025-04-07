Left Menu

Bomb Threat Forces Emergency Landing of Jaipur-Mumbai IndiGo Flight

A Jaipur to Mumbai IndiGo flight made a full emergency landing due to a bomb threat. The aircraft landed safely at 8.50 pm and is parked in a remote bay for security checks. A note in a lavatory indicated the threat, causing an immediate emergency response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:34 IST
An IndiGo flight heading from Jaipur to Mumbai was compelled to make a full emergency landing following a bomb threat, according to informed sources.

The aircraft safely touched down at approximately 8.50 pm and has been stationed at a remote location, adhering to security protocols. The number of passengers on board remains undisclosed.

A reliable source disclosed that the bomb threat was communicated via a note found in one of the plane's lavatories, prompting swift emergency procedures.

