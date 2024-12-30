Left Menu

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO Surges with Over 53% Premium Debut

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd had a successful IPO, with shares surging over 53% from the issue price of Rs 391. The company's market valuation hit Rs 2,657.29 crore. The proceeds will aid in expanding manufacturing, funding growth initiatives, and paying off debt. The firm's focus is on specialty pharmaceuticals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:08 IST
Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO Surges with Over 53% Premium Debut
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd made a striking debut on the stock market on Monday, listing with a commendable premium exceeding 53% over its issue price of Rs 391.

Opening at Rs 593.70 on the BSE, the stock rallied by 51.84% from the issue price. Following this, it further climbed by 55.75% to end at Rs 609. At the NSE, it opened at Rs 600, showing a robust premium of 53.45%.

The Rs 582-crore IPO received an overwhelming response, being subscribed 93.69 times on the final bidding day. The proceeds are intended for developing a manufacturing unit, enhancing working capital, and supporting acquisitions and other strategic projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations

Behavioral Insights on Waste Management: A Path to Sustainable Urban Practices

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024