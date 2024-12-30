Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO Surges with Over 53% Premium Debut
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd had a successful IPO, with shares surging over 53% from the issue price of Rs 391. The company's market valuation hit Rs 2,657.29 crore. The proceeds will aid in expanding manufacturing, funding growth initiatives, and paying off debt. The firm's focus is on specialty pharmaceuticals.
- Country:
- India
Shares of Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd made a striking debut on the stock market on Monday, listing with a commendable premium exceeding 53% over its issue price of Rs 391.
Opening at Rs 593.70 on the BSE, the stock rallied by 51.84% from the issue price. Following this, it further climbed by 55.75% to end at Rs 609. At the NSE, it opened at Rs 600, showing a robust premium of 53.45%.
The Rs 582-crore IPO received an overwhelming response, being subscribed 93.69 times on the final bidding day. The proceeds are intended for developing a manufacturing unit, enhancing working capital, and supporting acquisitions and other strategic projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inferno Strikes Bhubaneswar's Busy Vegetable Market
Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges
Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience
Health Headlines: Legal Battles, Drug Approvals, and Market Trends
Major Recalls Hit US Market: Aurobindo, Glenmark, Zydus Step Back Amid Manufacturing Hurdles