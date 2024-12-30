Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO Surges with Over 53% Premium Debut

Shares of Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd made a striking debut on the stock market on Monday, listing with a commendable premium exceeding 53% over its issue price of Rs 391.

Opening at Rs 593.70 on the BSE, the stock rallied by 51.84% from the issue price. Following this, it further climbed by 55.75% to end at Rs 609. At the NSE, it opened at Rs 600, showing a robust premium of 53.45%.

The Rs 582-crore IPO received an overwhelming response, being subscribed 93.69 times on the final bidding day. The proceeds are intended for developing a manufacturing unit, enhancing working capital, and supporting acquisitions and other strategic projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)