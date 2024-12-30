Left Menu

Finance Minister Engages Industry Leaders in Pre-Budget Talks for 2025-26

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman led the fifth Pre-Budget Consultation in New Delhi, focusing on economic priorities for the 2025-26 Union Budget. Insights from industry leaders aimed to address sectoral challenges. The meeting included high-level officials and followed previous consultations with other stakeholders.

Updated: 30-12-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 12:28 IST
Finance Minister Engages Industry Leaders in Pre-Budget Talks for 2025-26
Sitharaman holds 5th pre budget meeting in Delhi (Photo- X@FinMinIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the fifth Pre-Budget Consultation in New Delhi on Saturday, bringing together industry representatives to discuss the upcoming Union Budget for 2025-26. The session aimed to harness insights and suggestions from industry leaders to ensure the forthcoming financial plan addresses critical economic priorities and sectoral challenges.

According to a social media update from the finance ministry, the meeting included top ministry officials such as the Finance Secretary, the Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), and secretaries from the Department of Economic Affairs and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The Chief Economic Adviser also contributed to the discussions by providing essential economic insights.

These consultations represent a vital phase in crafting a budget that not only stimulates economic growth but also supports industries and caters to the diverse needs of stakeholders. This meeting follows the fourth Pre-Budget Consultation held on Thursday with stakeholders from the export, trade, and industry sectors.

Thus far, Sitharaman has engaged with various groups including MSMEs, farmers' associations, and economists through a series of meetings. The Finance Ministry annually engages in numerous pre-budget consultations with experts, industry leaders, economists, and state officials, having already commenced the formal preparations for the 2025-26 Budget which is scheduled to be tabled on February 1, 2025.

This will mark Sitharaman's eighth budget presentation, with significant attention on the key announcements and strategic economic guidance anticipated for the remainder of the Modi administration's current tenure. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

