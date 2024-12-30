Sealmatic India Expands into Africa with ValueTech Partnership

Mumbai, December 30th 2024: Sealmatic India Ltd. (BSE: BOM: 543782) advances its global ambitions with a strategic partnership with Egypt's ValueTech. This collaboration targets the sale, repair, and refurbishment of mechanical seals across pivotal sectors like oil, gas, and petrochemicals in Egypt and throughout Africa.

The partnership not only enhances Sealmatic's footprint among leading industrial players and governmental bodies in Egypt but also positions the company to gain traction in the broader African market. Specialty sectors like Oil & Gas and Power are key focuses, as Sealmatic seeks to introduce its high standards of excellence and tailored solutions.

Both nations benefit from historic economic ties, as highlighted by Sealmatic's Managing Director Umar AK Balwa. He envisions this venture as a gateway into Africa, with ValueTech's collaboration ensuring a substantial share of the USD 45 million mechanical seals market, alongside growing Egypt-India bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)