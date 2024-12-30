Dr. Basant Goel Honored with Bharat Bhagya Nirmata Award

In a ceremony marked by distinction, Dr. Basant Goel, esteemed CEO of Goel Medicos, was awarded the prestigious Bharat Bhagya Nirmata Award at the Taj Man Singh Hotel on December 24, 2024.

This followed his pivotal role as Chief Jury at Asia's Leading Brands and Leaders' Summit (ALBL) earlier in the week, where Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor graced the occasion as chief guest. At the award ceremony, attended by notable cabinet ministers, Dr. Goel shared copies of his biography, 'My Life My Spinal Cord,' celebrating his decades of dedication to healthcare and philanthropy.

Dr. Goel emphasized the importance of collective commitment to social welfare and healthcare innovation, reflecting on Goel Medicos' global impact under his leadership, evidenced by his recent accolades including the Life Achievement Award at IIFA 2024. The ceremony underscored a continued commitment to positive societal change.

(With inputs from agencies.)