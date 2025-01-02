Job Growth Surge: India's Employment Transformation under Modi
Dr Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted an impressive 36% increase in employment to 64.33 crore jobs under the NDA government from 2014-24, compared to 7% growth during the UPA regime. The agriculture, manufacturing, and services sectors all saw significant employment boosts, reducing unemployment and boosting workforce participation.
In a significant boost to India's employment sector, Union Labour Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya announced a remarkable 36% increase in job creation, totaling 64.33 crore, under the NDA government from 2014 to 2024. This remarkable surge compares starkly against a mere 7% job growth during the previous UPA regime.
According to RBI data, the Modi-led government saw 17.19 crore new jobs created, dwarfing the 2.9 crore addition under UPA. A notable 4.6 crore jobs were generated in the past year alone, addressing mounting pressure on the government regarding employment.
Sector-specific gains include a 19% rise in agricultural jobs and a 36% increase in the services sector. Manufacturing saw a 15% growth. Meanwhile, unemployment dropped from 6% to 3.2%, as workforce participation soared to 60.1% by 2023-24.
