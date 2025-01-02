Royal Enfield's Sales Surge: Riding High into 2025
Royal Enfield, a mid-size motorcycle manufacturer, reported a 25% increase in sales for December 2024, totaling 79,466 units. Domestic sales rose by 19% to 67,891 units, while exports saw a 90% increase, reaching 11,575 units. The company aims to maintain its growth and inspire riders globally.
Royal Enfield, the renowned mid-size motorcycle manufacturer, has announced a remarkable 25% rise in total sales for December 2024, recording 79,466 units sold compared to 63,387 units in December 2023.
Domestic market figures showed an impressive 19% growth, with 67,891 units sold, up from 57,291 the previous year, according to the company's official statement.
Exports were particularly strong, experiencing a significant 90% increase to 11,575 units. CEO B Govindarajan emphasized the brand's commitment to sustaining its growth momentum and continuing to inspire its global riding community with 'Pure Motorcycling' initiatives.
