Royal Enfield's Sales Surge: Riding High into 2025

Royal Enfield, the renowned mid-size motorcycle manufacturer, has announced a remarkable 25% rise in total sales for December 2024, recording 79,466 units sold compared to 63,387 units in December 2023.

Domestic market figures showed an impressive 19% growth, with 67,891 units sold, up from 57,291 the previous year, according to the company's official statement.

Exports were particularly strong, experiencing a significant 90% increase to 11,575 units. CEO B Govindarajan emphasized the brand's commitment to sustaining its growth momentum and continuing to inspire its global riding community with 'Pure Motorcycling' initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)