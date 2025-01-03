Left Menu

Tesla's Bumpy Road: Declining Deliveries Amid High Borrowing Costs and Market Challenges

Tesla reported its first drop in yearly deliveries as incentives failed to attract buyers amid high borrowing costs. Musk shifted focus to self-driving taxis for future growth, with current models facing tougher competition. Changes in U.S. EV policy could further impact Tesla's market performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 05:00 IST
Tesla's Bumpy Road: Declining Deliveries Amid High Borrowing Costs and Market Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla, the electric vehicle (EV) giant led by Elon Musk, reported a notable drop in yearly deliveries, marking the first decline in recent times. Despite offering lucrative year-end incentives, high borrowing costs and stiff competition dampened demand for Tesla's aging lineup, including the much-anticipated Cybertruck.

Musk had previously suggested modest growth for 2024 deliveries and rolled out various promotions to boost sales. However, diminished European subsidies and a market shift in the U.S. towards cheaper hybrid vehicles, along with competition from China's BYD, have posed significant challenges.

Amid these hurdles, Musk is focusing on a future self-driving taxi business to enhance Tesla's value. Yet, with self-driving technology still in the developmental phase, Tesla must depend on its existing models and the Cybertruck to achieve the projected 2025 sales growth. However, demand for the Cybertruck appears to be weakening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025