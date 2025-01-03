Delhi's Dimming Skies: Smog Disrupts Flights & Daily Life

Thick smog blanketed Delhi on Friday, sparking concerns about potential flight disruptions. The severe reduction in visibility raised alarms from both airport authorities and airlines in India's capital, already grappling with winter pollution.

Despite warnings, no flight diversions or cancellations were reported, though authorities highlighted risks for aircraft without low visibility landing capabilities. Leading carriers like IndiGo and Spicejet cautioned travelers about possible weather delays on social media platforms.

FlightRadar24 noted average delays of eight minutes affecting 20 flights by mid-morning, while some train services also reported setbacks. The country's top pollution body recorded Delhi's air quality as 'very poor' at 351, significantly above the safe range of up to 50.

