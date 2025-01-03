Left Menu

Delhi's Dimming Skies: Smog Disrupts Flights & Daily Life

Delhi's air quality plummeted, causing warnings of potential flight disruptions as smog reduced visibility to zero in parts of the city. As the capital tackles its winter pollution woes, delays affect flights and trains. The air quality index hit a 'very poor' level of 351.

Updated: 03-01-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 10:22 IST
Thick smog blanketed Delhi on Friday, sparking concerns about potential flight disruptions. The severe reduction in visibility raised alarms from both airport authorities and airlines in India's capital, already grappling with winter pollution.

Despite warnings, no flight diversions or cancellations were reported, though authorities highlighted risks for aircraft without low visibility landing capabilities. Leading carriers like IndiGo and Spicejet cautioned travelers about possible weather delays on social media platforms.

FlightRadar24 noted average delays of eight minutes affecting 20 flights by mid-morning, while some train services also reported setbacks. The country's top pollution body recorded Delhi's air quality as 'very poor' at 351, significantly above the safe range of up to 50.

(With inputs from agencies.)

