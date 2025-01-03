Asian Stocks Surge Amid Dollar's Dominance and Economic Concerns

Asian stock markets showed signs of recovery on Friday despite a faltering beginning to 2025, with the MSCI index climbing 0.38%. This rise comes as the dollar stays firm near a two-year peak, amid investor worries over prolonged high U.S. interest rates.

China's market remains volatile with the CSI 300 Index dipping 0.21%, facing its steepest weekly downturn in almost a year. Economists express concerns on a potential trade war with incoming President Trump as China's bond yields hit new lows.

European markets prepared for a quiet open, with little movement seen in futures. In the U.S., Wall Street faces declines as financial expectations shift following the Federal Reserve's fewer rate cut projects than anticipated.

