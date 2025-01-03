India's Startup Surge: DPIIT and SPF Join Forces

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has announced a strategic collaboration with the Startup Policy Forum (SPF) to elevate India's startup landscape. This partnership seeks to make India a premier destination for global innovation and entrepreneurship.

According to a joint statement, the collaboration focuses on empowering startups and entrepreneurs to foster economic growth. The initiative will launch with the SPF Startup Baithak, part of the National Startup Week, on January 15-16, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam.

Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Startup India's Director, highlighted the partnership's goal to amplify innovation and technology adoption and enhance manufacturing capabilities. The partnership will also organize immersive programs to link global investors with India's startup ecosystem, promoting Indian startups on an international platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)