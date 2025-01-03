Left Menu

India's Startup Surge: DPIIT and SPF Join Forces

The DPIIT has teamed up with the Startup Policy Forum to enhance India's startup ecosystem and position it as a global innovation leader. The collaboration aims to boost entrepreneurship, drive economic growth, and connect India's startups with global investors through specialized programs like the SPF Startup Baithak.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has announced a strategic collaboration with the Startup Policy Forum (SPF) to elevate India's startup landscape. This partnership seeks to make India a premier destination for global innovation and entrepreneurship.

According to a joint statement, the collaboration focuses on empowering startups and entrepreneurs to foster economic growth. The initiative will launch with the SPF Startup Baithak, part of the National Startup Week, on January 15-16, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam.

Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Startup India's Director, highlighted the partnership's goal to amplify innovation and technology adoption and enhance manufacturing capabilities. The partnership will also organize immersive programs to link global investors with India's startup ecosystem, promoting Indian startups on an international platform.

