Railway Minister Drives Progress in Assam with New Trains and Developments

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated multiple railway and electronic projects in Assam, highlighting progress in transportation and technology access for local residents. His visit included the launch of new train services, an FM transmitter, and the establishment of a new technology institute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:55 IST
Minister for Electronics and Information Technology and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during a visit to Assam, inaugurated a series of new rail and tech-related projects aimed at boosting local infrastructure and connectivity.

In a significant move, Vaishnaw flagged off three new trains from Guwahati Railway Station, enhancing the region's transportation network. The launch included the introduction of the Guwahati-New Lakhimpur Janshatabdi Express, New Bongaigaon-Guwahati passenger train, and Tinsukia-Naharlagun Express.

In addition, he inaugurated a 10KW FM transmitter at Akashvani Kokrajhar, extending quality radio coverage to surrounding areas. The minister also launched the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology from the same location. His visit underscores a commitment to improving infrastructure and technology in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

