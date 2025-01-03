Left Menu

USDOT Hits JetBlue with $2M Fine for Chronic Delays

The U.S. Transportation Department fined JetBlue Airways $2 million for operating chronically delayed flights. As part of the agreement, JetBlue will compensate affected customers with vouchers. The airline cited air traffic control staffing issues but agreed to take corrective measures to prevent future disruptions.

Updated: 03-01-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:50 IST
The U.S. Transportation Department has levied a $2 million penalty against JetBlue Airways for operating four chronically delayed flights, marking the first instance of such a fine in the airline sector for prohibited scheduling practices. The penalty comes as part of a consent agreement, with JetBlue set to pay $1 million and compensate affected customers with the remaining amount.

In accordance with the settlement, JetBlue pledged to provide vouchers of at least $75 for passengers facing cancellations or delays of three hours or more caused by the airline within the next year. "Today's action sends a clear message to the airline industry: we expect their flight schedules to reflect reality," remarked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

JetBlue, while not admitting liability, highlighted its commitment to timeliness and criticized the U.S. government for inadequate air traffic control staffing. The Department of Transportation noted that JetBlue had ample time to address these issues, given the recurring delays on various domestic routes. Despite the airline's efforts to mitigate disruptions, the department found JetBlue responsible for over 70% of the issues on the four affected flights.

