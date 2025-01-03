Left Menu

European Markets Falter Amid Economic Uncertainty

European shares ended a holiday-shortened week lower, led by declines in luxury and spirits sectors. Concerns focus on economic data, potential U.S. policy shifts under Trump, and a trade war with China. European spirits fell after U.S. cancer warnings, while Tullow Oil surged on tax exemption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:52 IST
European Markets Falter Amid Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European markets closed the week on a downbeat note, with luxury and spirits sectors at the forefront of losses. This downward trend comes as investors keep a vigilant eye on economic signals and impending policy changes under Donald Trump's presidency.

The STOXX 600 index ended 0.5% lower following a reduced trading week due to New Year celebrations. Sectors linked to China, like mining and luxury, faced additional stress despite announcements from Beijing promising increased ultra-long bond funding aimed at boosting business investments by 2025.

Economic uncertainties in Europe have aggravated investor sentiment, further widened by the threat of U.S. tariffs and political strife in Germany and France. While U.S. markets have benefitted from interest rate cuts and AI optimism, European gains remain constrained. The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates, aiming for fiscal relief in Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

The Hidden Costs of Occupation in the West Bank

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025