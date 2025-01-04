Fiji Police Charge Suspect in New Year's Day Assault on Virgin Australia Crew

A man in Fiji has been formally charged with the alleged rape and sexual assault of a 21-year-old member of the Virgin Australia flight crew, an official disclosed on Saturday. The suspect is set to appear in court on Monday, following his arrest on Wednesday, according to acting police commissioner Juki Fong Chew.

The announcement came after a report by Australian Broadcasting Corp, with further details withheld by authorities. Virgin Australia refrained from commenting on the incident when approached by Reuters. It follows previous statements regarding separate incidents in the tourist city of Nadi on New Year's Day.

Police focused their investigations on allegations involving two airline crew members, reported victims of both rape and theft. Despite these incidents, the crew members have not been detained by authorities, although Virgin Australia advised them to remain in their hotel.

(With inputs from agencies.)