PM Modi to Launch Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025, Focusing on Resilient Rural India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to open the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 on Saturday morning at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. This six-day event aims to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit and cultural vibrancy of rural India, under the theme 'Building a Resilient Rural India for a Viksit Bharat 2047'. Modi is expected to address the gathering, highlighting the significance of rural development and innovation.

Organized by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development in cooperation with the Department of Financial Services, the Mahotsav features a series of discussions, workshops, and masterclasses. Its primary goals are to advance rural infrastructure, foster self-reliant economies, and spur innovation within these communities. The event will also put a spotlight on financial inclusion, particularly in North-East India, and advocate for sustainable agricultural practices.

Emphasis will be placed on empowering women through entrepreneurship and collaboration between government officials, thought leaders, rural entrepreneurs, artisans, and other stakeholders from various sectors. Topics will include leveraging technology to bolster rural livelihoods and showcasing India's cultural heritage through vibrant performances and exhibitions. Meanwhile, PM Modi inaugurated 1,675 new flats for residents of JJ clusters in Delhi, an initiative enhancing living conditions under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project.

(With inputs from agencies.)