ROX Hi-Tech Partners with Indocool to Propel Digital Transformation with GROW with SAP

ROX Hi-Tech Limited, an IT solutions provider listed on the NSE as ROXHITECH, marked a major milestone by securing a contract with Indocool Composites Private Limited. This partnership centers on the implementation of GROW with SAP, a technology aiming to drive digital transformation within the discrete manufacturing sector.

Indocool Composites, a mid-sized manufacturing firm, sought to replace its current Enterprise Management system with a more scalable and integrated solution capable of meeting its evolving business demands. Choosing SAP, a leader in enterprise management applications, as the core system, they appointed ROX HI-TECH LTD. as their implementation partner. GROW with SAP is known for its comprehensive suite tailored for mid-market enterprises, covering key areas such as finance, procurement, sales, and manufacturing.

The adoption of SAP's cloud technology aims to streamline operations and boost data visibility while supporting future growth. Jim Rakesh, Managing Director of ROX Hi Tech, emphasized the company's commitment to aiding businesses in their transformation journey. Indocool is optimistic that this collaboration will empower its operations, promoting innovation and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)