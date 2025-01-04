ROX Hi-Tech Partners with Indocool to Propel Digital Transformation with GROW with SAP
ROX Hi-Tech Limited has partnered with Indocool Composites Private Limited to implement GROW with SAP, aiming to enhance digital transformation in the discrete manufacturing industry. This collaboration focuses on improving operational efficiency through a robust, cloud-based Enterprise Management system, offering real-time insights for better decision-making.
- Country:
- India
ROX Hi-Tech Limited, an IT solutions provider listed on the NSE as ROXHITECH, marked a major milestone by securing a contract with Indocool Composites Private Limited. This partnership centers on the implementation of GROW with SAP, a technology aiming to drive digital transformation within the discrete manufacturing sector.
Indocool Composites, a mid-sized manufacturing firm, sought to replace its current Enterprise Management system with a more scalable and integrated solution capable of meeting its evolving business demands. Choosing SAP, a leader in enterprise management applications, as the core system, they appointed ROX HI-TECH LTD. as their implementation partner. GROW with SAP is known for its comprehensive suite tailored for mid-market enterprises, covering key areas such as finance, procurement, sales, and manufacturing.
The adoption of SAP's cloud technology aims to streamline operations and boost data visibility while supporting future growth. Jim Rakesh, Managing Director of ROX Hi Tech, emphasized the company's commitment to aiding businesses in their transformation journey. Indocool is optimistic that this collaboration will empower its operations, promoting innovation and efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haldiram's Bold Move: New Manufacturing Unit in Bihar Set to Boost Local Economy
Boosting India's Food Processing Through Advanced Equipment Manufacturing
India's PLI Schemes Propel Manufacturing Boom Under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'
Waaree Energies Launches US Solar Module Manufacturing
Auro Sundram's Major Investment: Bihar's Starch Manufacturing Boom