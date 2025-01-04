Left Menu

ROX Hi-Tech Partners with Indocool to Propel Digital Transformation with GROW with SAP

ROX Hi-Tech Limited has partnered with Indocool Composites Private Limited to implement GROW with SAP, aiming to enhance digital transformation in the discrete manufacturing industry. This collaboration focuses on improving operational efficiency through a robust, cloud-based Enterprise Management system, offering real-time insights for better decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-01-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 12:30 IST
ROX Hi-Tech Partners with Indocool to Propel Digital Transformation with GROW with SAP
ROX Wins Prestigious Digital Transformation Contract with Indocool Composites Pvt. Ltd. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ROX Hi-Tech Limited, an IT solutions provider listed on the NSE as ROXHITECH, marked a major milestone by securing a contract with Indocool Composites Private Limited. This partnership centers on the implementation of GROW with SAP, a technology aiming to drive digital transformation within the discrete manufacturing sector.

Indocool Composites, a mid-sized manufacturing firm, sought to replace its current Enterprise Management system with a more scalable and integrated solution capable of meeting its evolving business demands. Choosing SAP, a leader in enterprise management applications, as the core system, they appointed ROX HI-TECH LTD. as their implementation partner. GROW with SAP is known for its comprehensive suite tailored for mid-market enterprises, covering key areas such as finance, procurement, sales, and manufacturing.

The adoption of SAP's cloud technology aims to streamline operations and boost data visibility while supporting future growth. Jim Rakesh, Managing Director of ROX Hi Tech, emphasized the company's commitment to aiding businesses in their transformation journey. Indocool is optimistic that this collaboration will empower its operations, promoting innovation and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025