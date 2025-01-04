Left Menu

Tata Trusts and Maharashtra: A New Era of Economic Collaboration

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss collaborations to boost the state's economic growth. The meeting underscored the potential of Tata Trusts and the state government working together. Noel Tata succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman in 2024, continuing the legacy.

Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, convened with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, aiming to explore collaboration opportunities with the state government to bolster economic development.

The dialogue took place at the chief minister's official residence in south Mumbai. Fadnavis shared details about the meeting via a post on platform X, highlighting discussions on various projects that could expedite Maharashtra's growth trajectory.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude towards Tata for his optimistic outlook on forging a robust partnership. Noel Tata, who took over the chairmanship after the death of Ratan Tata in 2024, reaffirmed Tata Trusts' commitment, which holds a 66 percent stake in Tata Sons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

