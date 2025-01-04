Haryana's Bold Move to Become a Startup Powerhouse

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed startup entrepreneurs, declaring the government's drive to establish the state as a leading hub in the startup ecosystem. This aligns with national efforts like Make in India and Startup India.

The initiative not only aims at economic growth but also focuses on boosting employment opportunities for the youth, cementing Haryana's reputation as an innovation and entrepreneurship center. Saini expressed a target to triple the number of startups in the state, calling on entrepreneurs to support this vision actively.

Further, Saini stated that the government is formulating new schemes for the 2025-26 budget to enhance startup growth, involving consultations with citizens and industry stakeholders. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to make Haryana a developed state by 2047 and to revive traditional industries through startups.

(With inputs from agencies.)