Left Menu

Bridging Inequalities: India's Path to Prosperity

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran emphasizes addressing inequality, healthcare, and education to foster India's prosperity. At a Global Alumni Meet, he highlights India's potential amidst global shifts, urging investment in skills and research. He identifies sustainability and technology as areas beneficial to India’s growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:15 IST
Bridging Inequalities: India's Path to Prosperity
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Sons chairman, N Chandrasekaran, has called for urgent action to tackle inequality and expand access to healthcare and education in India to ensure national prosperity. Speaking at the Global Alumni Meet (GAM2025) of NIT Tiruchirappalli, he underlined India's unique position to capitalize on global uncertainties.

Chandrasekaran highlighted the disparity in per capita income between the southern and eastern or northern states, describing this imbalance as crucial for India to resolve. Moreover, he pointed to the pressing need for more healthcare professionals and teachers, especially in rural areas, to meet WHO standards.

Further emphasizing skill development, Chandrasekaran noted low labor productivity and the prevalence of informal jobs. He urged investments in research and innovation, as global trends such as sustainability and AI present opportunities. He also stressed the importance of boosting the number of PhDs to compete with global leaders like the US and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025