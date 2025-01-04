Bridging Inequalities: India's Path to Prosperity

Tata Sons chairman, N Chandrasekaran, has called for urgent action to tackle inequality and expand access to healthcare and education in India to ensure national prosperity. Speaking at the Global Alumni Meet (GAM2025) of NIT Tiruchirappalli, he underlined India's unique position to capitalize on global uncertainties.

Chandrasekaran highlighted the disparity in per capita income between the southern and eastern or northern states, describing this imbalance as crucial for India to resolve. Moreover, he pointed to the pressing need for more healthcare professionals and teachers, especially in rural areas, to meet WHO standards.

Further emphasizing skill development, Chandrasekaran noted low labor productivity and the prevalence of informal jobs. He urged investments in research and innovation, as global trends such as sustainability and AI present opportunities. He also stressed the importance of boosting the number of PhDs to compete with global leaders like the US and China.

