Telangana Unveils 'Rythu Bharosa' and New Ration Cards

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy announced the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme providing Rs 12,000 per acre annually to ryots, an election promise. The scheme starts on January 26, coinciding with India's Constitution anniversary. New PDS ration cards will also be issued to families without them.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has rolled out the 'Rythu Bharosa' investment support scheme, pledging Rs 12,000 per acre annually to farmers, meeting an electoral promise by the ruling Congress. Landless agricultural families are also set to receive Rs 12,000 yearly under the scheme named 'Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa'.

The initiative, framed to support suitable agricultural lands, is scheduled to commence on January 26, marking India's Constitution day. The state government will concurrently issue new Public Distribution System (PDS) ration cards to families currently without them. Revenue officials are tasked with disseminating scheme details through village-level meetings.

The Telangana cabinet has also resolved to rename local irrigation projects in honor of past political leaders, reinforcing the government's commitment to both agricultural support and historical acknowledgment.

