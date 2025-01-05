Tragedy in Gujarat: Coast Guard Helicopter Crash Claims Three Lives
A tragic incident occurred when an Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashed during landing at Porbandar airport in Gujarat, resulting in the deaths of all three crew members aboard. Despite being rushed to the hospital with severe burns, the crew could not be saved.
A severe tragedy struck at Porbandar airport in Gujarat as an Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashed during landing, claiming the lives of three crew members. The unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, as confirmed by Porbandar Superintendent of Police Bhagirathsinh Jadeja.
The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), carrying three crew members, met with disaster at around 12.10 pm. Despite immediate evacuation and transport to the hospital, hopes to save the crew were dashed as they succumbed to serious burn injuries.
According to Inspector Rajesh Kanmiya of the Kamala Baug police station, all efforts to save the crew members were in vain as they passed away at the hospital. The crash underscores the risks associated with aviation operations, even for trained personnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
