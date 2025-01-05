Europe Frozen: Weather Chaos Strikes Airports and Transport Networks

Europe faced widespread chaos as heavy snow and freezing rain caused disruption across the continent, particularly affecting the UK and Germany. In the UK, major airports like Liverpool's John Lennon and Manchester Airport closed runways due to hazardous conditions, with concerns rising over rural communities potentially being cut off.

The severe weather also impacted the UK's National Grid, leading to power outages in cities like Birmingham, Bristol, and Cardiff. Additionally, road networks suffered major disruptions from stranded vehicles and collisions as families returned from holiday travels, while rail services faced cancellations and delays.

Germany also battled with adverse conditions, with Frankfurt airport cancelling over 120 flights. Authorities issued black ice warnings, urging the public to avoid travel. In Baden-Wuerttemberg, a road mishap injured eight people when a bus skidded off its route, highlighting the significant safety concerns posed by the weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)