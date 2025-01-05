Boosting Exports: Indian Commerce Officials Meet for Strategic Talks
Senior officials from India's commerce ministry and Indian Missions' commercial wings will hold a meeting to promote exports. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will interact with them on key topics including opportunities and challenges in significant countries, non-tariff barriers, and logistics, with a focus on key sectors.
- Country:
- India
A crucial three-day meeting will commence, bringing together senior officials from the commerce ministry and commercial wings of Indian Missions across 20 countries. The focus is on strategizing ways to boost exports of goods and services, officials report.
On January 6, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is slated to engage with these representatives, discussing strategies for overcoming hurdles in six major focus sectors within these key countries. Discussions will include non-tariff barriers, logistics, and the significance of market access initiatives.
According to recent commerce ministry data, India's trade deficit hit a record high due to significant growth in imports while exports showed a contraction. The ministry targets enhanced export promotion efforts to improve these figures, particularly in engineering and electronics sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
