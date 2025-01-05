Left Menu

Kolkata Metro: Powering Efficiency with Aluminum Rails

Kolkata Metro is replacing its steel third rail with an aluminum one between the Belgachia-Tollygunge stretch by August 2025. This upgrade is set to save energy, reduce operational costs, and cut carbon emissions, enhancing the efficiency of metro operations with improved train acceleration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 20:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Metro Railway is on track to complete the transition from steel to aluminum third rail on the Belgachia-Tollygunge route by August 2025, according to a spokesperson. This initiative aims to optimize energy consumption and create significant operational savings.

The aluminum third rail, replacing the steel one along the Blue Line, has already been installed from Shyambazar to Central stations, covering roughly 4 kilometers. With a monthly replacement rate of around 4,000 meters, the project is progressing swiftly, reducing voltage drops and enhancing train acceleration.

Despite initial challenges requiring Saturday night power blocks, the Metro has successfully adapted to weekday installations, prioritizing safety. The aluminum upgrade is anticipated to offset its costs within three years through operational savings and aims to cut carbon emissions by 50,000 tons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

