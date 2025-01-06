Left Menu

Electrification Sparks New Era for Tripura Railways

Electric train operations in Tripura are set to start by February after completing a Rs 46-crore electrification project. This will connect the state to the national railway grid. The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd is preparing to supply power to the newly completed transmission lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 06-01-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 11:04 IST
Electrification Sparks New Era for Tripura Railways
  • Country:
  • India

Electric trains are set to roll through Tripura by February, as a major electrification project nears completion, officials disclosed on Monday. Presently reliant on diesel engines, the state will soon link to the national railway grid, thanks to the Rs 46-crore initiative started in 2022.

The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) is gearing up to power the railway's electric lines within the state by February. The North Eastern Railways (NFR) have already electrified the route from Badarpur to Agartala, traversing Dharmanagar.

With three new traction power substations underway, including Kumarghat, set for completion this month, TSECL's readiness escalates. Anticipating elevated infrastructure and economic growth, officials express faith in state-of-the-art, high-speed trains transforming the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025