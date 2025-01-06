Electrification Sparks New Era for Tripura Railways
Electric train operations in Tripura are set to start by February after completing a Rs 46-crore electrification project. This will connect the state to the national railway grid. The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd is preparing to supply power to the newly completed transmission lines.
- Country:
- India
Electric trains are set to roll through Tripura by February, as a major electrification project nears completion, officials disclosed on Monday. Presently reliant on diesel engines, the state will soon link to the national railway grid, thanks to the Rs 46-crore initiative started in 2022.
The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) is gearing up to power the railway's electric lines within the state by February. The North Eastern Railways (NFR) have already electrified the route from Badarpur to Agartala, traversing Dharmanagar.
With three new traction power substations underway, including Kumarghat, set for completion this month, TSECL's readiness escalates. Anticipating elevated infrastructure and economic growth, officials express faith in state-of-the-art, high-speed trains transforming the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
