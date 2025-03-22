Left Menu

Delhi Minister Enforces Accountability Amid Infrastructure Concerns

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has ordered the transfer and suspension of officials for negligence and misconduct. During an inspection at Tri Nagar Assembly, Verma addressed infrastructure shortcomings, calling for rigorous oversight. He emphasized zero tolerance for inefficiency and mandated daily inspections via the PWD e-monitoring app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:38 IST
Delhi Minister Enforces Accountability Amid Infrastructure Concerns
Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to enforce accountability among public officials, Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma announced the transfer of an official who appeared intoxicated during an inspection tour of the Tri Nagar Assembly constituency. Verma expressed reluctance to take punitive action but stressed that negligence would not be tolerated.

During the visit, Verma directed that a sufficient number of cleaning machines be deployed to ensure all sewer lines in the constituency are cleared before the upcoming monsoon season. He voiced concern over local complaints that little improvement has been made in the past decade, urging officials to act promptly. A cleaning machine will now be provided to each constituency for comprehensive cleaning efforts.

Verma took further action by suspending a PWD executive engineer for failing to maintain drains along NH 9, known locally as NH 24. Criticizing government officials for their indifference, Verma emphasized that inefficient maintenance is unacceptable. He has issued stern warnings to senior officials about strict disciplinary actions for those neglecting their duties.

The PWD now mandates all field officials to conduct daily road inspections and submit digital reports with photographs through the PWD e-monitoring app. This step aims to address chronic issues such as unreported potholes, broken footpaths, and encroachments, highlighting ongoing lapses in using the e-monitoring system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025