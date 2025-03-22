Delhi Minister Enforces Accountability Amid Infrastructure Concerns

In a decisive move to enforce accountability among public officials, Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma announced the transfer of an official who appeared intoxicated during an inspection tour of the Tri Nagar Assembly constituency. Verma expressed reluctance to take punitive action but stressed that negligence would not be tolerated.

During the visit, Verma directed that a sufficient number of cleaning machines be deployed to ensure all sewer lines in the constituency are cleared before the upcoming monsoon season. He voiced concern over local complaints that little improvement has been made in the past decade, urging officials to act promptly. A cleaning machine will now be provided to each constituency for comprehensive cleaning efforts.

Verma took further action by suspending a PWD executive engineer for failing to maintain drains along NH 9, known locally as NH 24. Criticizing government officials for their indifference, Verma emphasized that inefficient maintenance is unacceptable. He has issued stern warnings to senior officials about strict disciplinary actions for those neglecting their duties.

The PWD now mandates all field officials to conduct daily road inspections and submit digital reports with photographs through the PWD e-monitoring app. This step aims to address chronic issues such as unreported potholes, broken footpaths, and encroachments, highlighting ongoing lapses in using the e-monitoring system.

