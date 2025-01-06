Indian Energy Exchange Reaches Record Trading Volumes Amid Rising Energy Demand
The Indian Energy Exchange hits a record with 11,132 million units traded in December 2024. National energy consumption climbed by 6% YoY, driven by industrial and commercial demands. The IEX Green Market saw a 236% surge, and the Day-Ahead Market recorded a 39% increase in trading volume.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), the pivotal electricity trading platform in India, has achieved its best monthly trading record with 11,132 million units in December 2024. Concurrently, official data reveals a 6% year-on-year rise in India's overall energy consumption, reaching 130.40 billion units, propelled by heightened industrial and commercial activities.
This achievement corresponds to a 29% year-on-year growth for IEX. The Green Market, part of IEX's offerings, displayed striking progress as India embraced clean energy solutions, trading 781 million units in December with a notable 236% year-on-year leap. This includes the Green Day-Ahead Market at 763 million units, showing a 252% increase, and the Green Term-Ahead Market at 18 million units, marking a 15% rise.
The quarter ending December also witnessed substantial growth, with the Green Market trading 2,470 million units, a significant 305% increase year-on-year. Additionally, the Renewable Energy Certificate market posted strong figures, trading 16.62 lakh RECs in December, reflecting a 58% increase. Projections remain positive with upcoming trading sessions in January 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)