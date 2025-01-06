Left Menu

India on Track for Bullet Train Era: A New Dawn in Rail Transportation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the upcoming debut of India's first bullet train, highlighting a historic transformation in the railways sector. The shift aims to meet rising demands for high-speed travel, modernize infrastructure, and enhance connectivity, reflecting significant progress under Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:54 IST
India on Track for Bullet Train Era: A New Dawn in Rail Transportation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that India's inaugural bullet train service is on the horizon. In a major announcement, he spotlighted the sweeping changes in the railway sector under his governance, emphasizing the nation's demand for swifter travel solutions.

In a virtual address involving chief ministers and dignitaries, Modi inaugurated new rail projects, including developments in the Jammu division. He emphasized how the last decade has marked a historic transformation for Indian Railways, lifting the nation's image and morale.

Highlighting over 136 Vande Bharat trains operating on more than 50 routes, he pointed to the new role of railways in connecting the country. Modi stressed the commitment to modernize infrastructure and enhance connectivity as key components driving this transformation, aligning with his 'sabka sath, sabka vikas' vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025