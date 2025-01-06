India on Track for Bullet Train Era: A New Dawn in Rail Transportation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the upcoming debut of India's first bullet train, highlighting a historic transformation in the railways sector. The shift aims to meet rising demands for high-speed travel, modernize infrastructure, and enhance connectivity, reflecting significant progress under Modi's leadership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that India's inaugural bullet train service is on the horizon. In a major announcement, he spotlighted the sweeping changes in the railway sector under his governance, emphasizing the nation's demand for swifter travel solutions.
In a virtual address involving chief ministers and dignitaries, Modi inaugurated new rail projects, including developments in the Jammu division. He emphasized how the last decade has marked a historic transformation for Indian Railways, lifting the nation's image and morale.
Highlighting over 136 Vande Bharat trains operating on more than 50 routes, he pointed to the new role of railways in connecting the country. Modi stressed the commitment to modernize infrastructure and enhance connectivity as key components driving this transformation, aligning with his 'sabka sath, sabka vikas' vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
