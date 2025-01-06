Thali Inflation: Tomato, Potato, and Poultry Drive Up Costs
Rising prices of kitchen staples like tomato, potato, and broiler chicken led to increased costs of vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis in December, according to a Crisil report. Despite a drop in LPG rates and certain vegetable prices, the impact of higher staple costs was significant.
In December, the cost of a home-cooked meal surged due to pricier key ingredients such as tomatoes and potatoes, according to a report released by a unit of rating agency Crisil.
The price of an average vegetarian thali rose by 6% to Rs 31.6 per plate compared to the previous year, though it had decreased from November's Rs 32.7 rate. The report highlights a 12% annual increase in non-vegetarian thali costs, reaching Rs 63.3.
Tomato prices soared 24% to Rs 47 per kg, and potato prices jumped 50%, propelling the rise in food costs. Conversely, a yearly 11% decrease in LPG fuel rates helped cushion the blow. Broiler prices spiked 20%, majorly driving the non-veg thali cost increase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
