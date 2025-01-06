Left Menu

Cable Cars to Transform Mumbai's Commute

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik is proposing a cable car project in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Aimed at reducing congestion, this initiative aligns with the Central Government's Parvatmala Project. The project aims to complement existing transport systems and preserve cultural landmarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:03 IST
Cable Cars to Transform Mumbai's Commute
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to ease Mumbai's persistent transport woes, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik is poised to propose an innovative cable car project at an upcoming transport ministers' meeting in Delhi.

Chaired by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, the meeting will focus on the ambitious Developed India 2047 initiative. Sarnaik's proposal seeks to incorporate cable cars into the existing transport network, a move expected to reduce congestion while safeguarding the region's cultural heritage.

The ambitious cable car project is part of the Central Government's Parvatmala Project and aims to offer an aerial alternative to traditional modes of transport. Notable sites like Elephanta Caves and Sanjay Gandhi National Park are included, with plans for detailed feasibility surveys following preliminary approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025