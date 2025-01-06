Cable Cars to Transform Mumbai's Commute

In a bid to ease Mumbai's persistent transport woes, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik is poised to propose an innovative cable car project at an upcoming transport ministers' meeting in Delhi.

Chaired by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, the meeting will focus on the ambitious Developed India 2047 initiative. Sarnaik's proposal seeks to incorporate cable cars into the existing transport network, a move expected to reduce congestion while safeguarding the region's cultural heritage.

The ambitious cable car project is part of the Central Government's Parvatmala Project and aims to offer an aerial alternative to traditional modes of transport. Notable sites like Elephanta Caves and Sanjay Gandhi National Park are included, with plans for detailed feasibility surveys following preliminary approval.

