Success Beyond Beauty: How Gayatri Panda Redefined At-Home Salon Services

YesMadam highlights the achievements of Gayatri Panda, a top-performing at-home salon service provider. Her journey from communication challenges to earning INR 58,00,000 exemplifies determination and growth within the gig economy, inspiring thousands in India's beauty industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:11 IST
Earned over half a Crore: Meet YesMadam's Gayatri Panda who turned her passion into a 58-Lakh success . Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], YesMadam, a leading tech-enabled salon-at-home platform, is back on LinkedIn, not to discuss its service milestones but to celebrate one of its own—Gayatri Panda. Once an emerging talent, Panda has now become a household name within the LinkedIn community for her exemplary achievements.

Panda's exceptional journey is showcased on billboards throughout DNCR, highlighting her as YesMadam's best-performing service partner of the year. Having accumulated INR 58,00,000 and over 4,355 services, her story resonates with determination. In 2024 alone, she wowed more than 1,200 clients, with a significant number re-booking her exceptional service, earning her over INR 15,00,000.

Originating from West Bengal, Panda faced language barriers and tech challenges in the initial years. However, YesMadam's training and her dedication transformed her into a diamond service partner, noted for earning a reduced 12% commission. Her inspiring journey urges budding beauty professionals to harness gig economy opportunities for financial independence and professional acknowledgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

