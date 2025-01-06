Success Beyond Beauty: How Gayatri Panda Redefined At-Home Salon Services

New Delhi [India], YesMadam, a leading tech-enabled salon-at-home platform, is back on LinkedIn, not to discuss its service milestones but to celebrate one of its own—Gayatri Panda. Once an emerging talent, Panda has now become a household name within the LinkedIn community for her exemplary achievements.

Panda's exceptional journey is showcased on billboards throughout DNCR, highlighting her as YesMadam's best-performing service partner of the year. Having accumulated INR 58,00,000 and over 4,355 services, her story resonates with determination. In 2024 alone, she wowed more than 1,200 clients, with a significant number re-booking her exceptional service, earning her over INR 15,00,000.

Originating from West Bengal, Panda faced language barriers and tech challenges in the initial years. However, YesMadam's training and her dedication transformed her into a diamond service partner, noted for earning a reduced 12% commission. Her inspiring journey urges budding beauty professionals to harness gig economy opportunities for financial independence and professional acknowledgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)