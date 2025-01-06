European Markets Surge Amid Hopes of Less Severe U.S. Tariffs

European shares climbed on Monday, primarily led by gains in the automotive sector, following reports that U.S. tariffs may be less severe than initially threatened by President-elect Donald Trump.

The STOXX 600 index, Europe's leading index, increased by 0.8%, reaching its highest level in over two weeks. According to the Washington Post, Trump's aides are considering tariff plans targeting only crucial imports from all countries.

The automobile sector, previously under pressure from tariff concerns, surged 4.4%, posting its best performance in nearly two years. Luxury brands with exposure to China also rose, alongside technology stocks that advanced due to Microsoft's announcement of a substantial AI investment. Despite the rally, European equities continue to lag behind their U.S. counterparts amid ongoing concerns of economic slowdown and political instability in major European nations.

