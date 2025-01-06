Tragic Motorcycle Crash Claims Life in Goregaon West

A man tragically lost his life and another was injured in a road accident that took place in Goregaon West on Monday, according to police sources.

The accident occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. when the motorcycle's sudden braking led to a crash with a garbage disposal truck in its path. The impact resulted in the motorcycle skidding and falling, leading to the demise of 26-year-old rider Akshay Paygude.

Pillion rider Ajay Hatekar sustained injuries in the incident. Authorities at Goregaon police station have recorded Hatekar's statement as part of their ongoing investigation into the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)