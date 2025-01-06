Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Crash Claims Life in Goregaon West

A motorcycle accident in Goregaon West resulted in the death of Akshay Paygude and injured pillion rider Ajay Hatekar. The crash occurred when Paygude abruptly braked to avoid a garbage truck. Police have recorded Hatekar's statement as part of their ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:01 IST
Tragic Motorcycle Crash Claims Life in Goregaon West
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man tragically lost his life and another was injured in a road accident that took place in Goregaon West on Monday, according to police sources.

The accident occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. when the motorcycle's sudden braking led to a crash with a garbage disposal truck in its path. The impact resulted in the motorcycle skidding and falling, leading to the demise of 26-year-old rider Akshay Paygude.

Pillion rider Ajay Hatekar sustained injuries in the incident. Authorities at Goregaon police station have recorded Hatekar's statement as part of their ongoing investigation into the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025